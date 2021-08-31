Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,172. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $239.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

