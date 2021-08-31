Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,429. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $239.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

