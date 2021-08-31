Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Trimmed by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,866 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up approximately 3.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 162.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,861.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.