Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPIFF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.959 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

