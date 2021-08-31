NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

