Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $152.58. 346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,449. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $153.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.