Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NTNX opened at $36.69 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nutanix by 236.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nutanix by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $654,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

