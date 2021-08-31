NuVasive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the average volume of 230 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,972.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

