Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:NKG opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

