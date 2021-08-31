NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly Sells 127,345 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

