NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly Sells 127,345 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.
