O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,541 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.