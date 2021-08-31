O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118 shares of company stock valued at $992,477. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

