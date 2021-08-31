Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 8.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 9,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $926,080 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.