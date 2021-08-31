Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

OCUP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.