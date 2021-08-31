Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. 27,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 30,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.