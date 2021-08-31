Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Okta by 59.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,265. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.73.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

