Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.27.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.61 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

