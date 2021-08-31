ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 595,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,677.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

