Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.18

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 8538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.