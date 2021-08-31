Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,257,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,377 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

