Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $779,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.