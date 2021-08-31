Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -138.45 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $13,440,307 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

