Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

