Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $337.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.63, for a total transaction of $20,917,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $14,559,118.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,609,582 shares of company stock worth $510,582,145. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

