Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

