Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,754 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

