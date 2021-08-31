Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,599 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

