Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

