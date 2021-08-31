Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $854,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.