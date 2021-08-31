Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $922,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

