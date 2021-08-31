Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,743 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,843,000. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.