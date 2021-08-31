Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 132,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,867. The firm has a market cap of $644.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

