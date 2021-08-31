Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

