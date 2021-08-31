Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
About Orange County Bancorp
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.