OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.38. 2,509,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,776. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.1109792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

