Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.