Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 113,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

