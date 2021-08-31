Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

