Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $118.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $471.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OFIX stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of -99.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

