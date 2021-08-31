Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $36.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,791,021 shares of company stock worth $23,393,238 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 27,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

