OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSIS opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

