P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.56. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

