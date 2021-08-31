P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of PTSI stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.56. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $35.35.
In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
