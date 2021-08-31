Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $2,142,189.76 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. 745,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,858. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

