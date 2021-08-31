Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Financial Comparison

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pampa Energía and Azure Power Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 1 0 0 0 1.00 Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.10%. Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.45%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía -17.94% 12.67% 4.99% Azure Power Global -27.86% -5.40% -1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.07 billion 0.94 -$367.00 million $2.14 8.51 Azure Power Global $208.30 million 5.20 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -47.79

Azure Power Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pampa Energía. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pampa Energía, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Pampa Energía on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms. The Distribution of Energy segment consists of direct interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA. The Oil and Gas segment develops upstream, midstream, and downstream activities that produce barrels of oil. The Petrochemicals segment comprises styrenics operations and catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. The Holding and Others segment covers financial investment transactions, holding activities, concession over the high voltage electricity transmission, and over gas transportation. The company was founded on February 21, 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

