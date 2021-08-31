Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

U opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of -57.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,584 shares of company stock worth $65,860,400 in the last quarter.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.