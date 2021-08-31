Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

