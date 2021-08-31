Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 959 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,994.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $12,428,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

