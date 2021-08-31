Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

