Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

