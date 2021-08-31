Paul Carreiro Sells 1,752 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total transaction of C$340,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$749,458.65.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$203.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$223.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,262.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$170.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$157.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$201.50.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

