PAYCENT Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $126,099.35 and approximately $122.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

